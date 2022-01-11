Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FOR THE OPPORTUNE MOMENT

Submitted by Adwait via rentcafe.com

The Best Metros With Affordable Down Payments For First-Time Home Buyers, Ranked
Saving up for your first down payment on a home is a big deal. Here are some good cities to buy a home in, based on a financial and real-estate market analysis.

The Lede

Rent Cafe analyzed 174 metro cities based on data from Zillow, the US Census Bureau, the Economic Policy Institute and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Their analysis revealed that the Midwest has the most attractive and affordable options for first-time home buyers. In total, there were 64 metro areas where the average two-person family could save for a 20 percent down payment on a starter home in less than a decade.

Key Details

  • Bloomington, Illinois, was determined the most cost-friendly, where it would take roughly a year to afford the down payment of $21,050 on a median starter home that costs $105,249.
  • Among the top 20 cities, Decatur, Illinois, has the lowest median starter home price of $46,696, whereas the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area recorded the highest with $341,444.

Additional Thoughts


Additional submission from Adwait: