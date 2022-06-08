Where love lives
Which Are The Best Cities To Get (And Stay) Married In?
595 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via lawnstarter.com
How likely are you to have a happily ever after? According to LawnStarter, it could depend on where you decide to settle down. The website compared 190 of America's biggest cities on key indicators of nuptial success — from current marriage rates to 5-year divorce rate comparisons to wedding-venue access — and find out where married couples have the best shot at lasting.
- According to LawnStarter's ranking, the best city for married couples is Bellevue, Washington, with an overall score of 68.77. The city registered the largest 5-year decrease in separations and divorces at -23 percent.
- Pasadena and Fullerton in California follow close behind, with scores of 65.56 and 63.28, respectively.
- Montgomery, Alabama, was ranked the very worst city to get married in, coming in second-last for marriage stability and ninth-worst for wedding friendliness.
