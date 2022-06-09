Do your homework
Which Are The Best Cities For First-Time Homebuyers?
315 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via smartasset.com
The Lede
Where's the best place to buy your first home in 2022? SmartAsset has compared 181 of the largest US cities — based on factors like home market favorability, affordability, livability and employment — to find out.
Key Details
- First place goes to Bellevue in Washington, with its employment and livability scores ranking third- and thirteenth-highest, respectively. Bellevue also has the eighth-highest five-year increase in income of all cities assessed.
- Following just behind on the list are Virginia Beach in Virginia, Omaha in Nebraska, and Olathe in Kansas.
- According to SmartAsset, first-time homebuyers should avoid the New York Metro area; four of its cities rank among the worst places for people to buy their first homes.
