Do your homework

submitted by Darcy Jimenez via smartasset.com

Which Are The Best Cities For First-Time Homebuyers?
If you're looking to purchase your first home, SmartAsset says these cities are worth settling down in.

The Lede

Where's the best place to buy your first home in 2022? SmartAsset has compared 181 of the largest US cities — based on factors like home market favorability, affordability, livability and employment — to find out.

Key Details

  • First place goes to Bellevue in Washington, with its employment and livability scores ranking third- and thirteenth-highest, respectively. Bellevue also has the eighth-highest five-year increase in income of all cities assessed.
  • Following just behind on the list are Virginia Beach in Virginia, Omaha in Nebraska, and Olathe in Kansas.
  • According to SmartAsset, first-time homebuyers should avoid the New York Metro area; four of its cities rank among the worst places for people to buy their first homes.



