Bang for your buck
Where's The Best Place To Live On A $65,000 Salary?
The Lede
As US inflation reaches its highest level in decades, everyone's looking for ways to get the most for their money. With this in mind, SmartAsset analysed 97 American cities to find the best place to live on the national median household income of $64,994.
Key Details
- At the top of the list is Bismarck in North Dakota, which ranks best for median monthly housing costs ($910), housing costs relative to salary (16.80 percent) and the number of entertainment establishments per 10,000 residents (5.13).
- Joint second-best for those on $65,000 are Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
- Following just behind is Billings in Montana, where monthly median costs are only around $1,000, and the average commute time is just 17 minutes.