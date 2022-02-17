Trending
The Best Cities To Rent In That Have Access To Top-Tier Fitness Amenities, Ranked
Cities in Texas offer some of the best fitness amenities in the country.

Recent stats show that over 90 percent of newly built US apartments are fitness-friendly, with amenities located within the community. This includes things like gyms, swimming pools, spas and dedicated sports courts.

  • Among the top 10 cities with sports amenities, the top four cities — Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — combined have over one million apartments with access to gyms, courts and other facilities, followed by Atlanta, Manhattan, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Orlando.
  • Basketball courts are most common in Manhattan; swimming pools, spas, tennis courts and fitness centers in Houston; golf courses in Phoenix; and racquetball and volleyball courts are most common in Orlando.

