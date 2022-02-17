CHERRY ON TOP
The Best Cities To Rent In That Have Access To Top-Tier Fitness Amenities, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via rentcafe.com
The Lede
Recent stats show that over 90 percent of newly built US apartments are fitness-friendly, with amenities located within the community. This includes things like gyms, swimming pools, spas and dedicated sports courts.
Key Details
- Among the top 10 cities with sports amenities, the top four cities — Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio — combined have over one million apartments with access to gyms, courts and other facilities, followed by Atlanta, Manhattan, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Charlotte and Orlando.
- Basketball courts are most common in Manhattan; swimming pools, spas, tennis courts and fitness centers in Houston; golf courses in Phoenix; and racquetball and volleyball courts are most common in Orlando.
