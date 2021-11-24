YEE-HAW
The Best Cities To Relocate To Around The World, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via money.co.uk
British financial website Money assessed financial and social factors to rank the best cities around the world for relocation. Their analysis dove into average costs, salaries, number of green spaces, tech infrastructure and life expectancy, among other key metrics, to determine which is the most desirable city to move to.
- Austin, Texas, was determined the best city to relocate to because of its above-average monthly salaries, good overall weather and great internet speeds. Tokyo, Japan, came in second, and Charleston, South Carolina, was ranked third.
- Istanbul, Turkey, was ranked the most affordable city to relocate to, followed by Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- Las Vegas, Nevada, was ranked the best American city to relocate to for the best weather.
