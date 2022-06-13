Dad data
Which Are The Best Cities For Single Dads?
The Lede
LawnStarter compared America's 200 biggest cities — on factors including child care costs, public schools quality, and access to parks — to find the best place for solo dads and their kids to live. Where does your city rank?
Key Details
- The top three cities for single dads are Naperville in Illinois, Overland Park in Kansas, and Sioux Falls in South Dakota. Naperville ranked second for affordability, while Sioux Falls came first for childcare.
- Nearly all of the top 50 cities for childcare are located in the South and Midwest, with childcare services cheaper in these parts of the US.
- Texas cities make up 7 of the ten bottom cities for work-life balance, with men in the state working some of the longest hours in the country.