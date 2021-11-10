CREME DE LA CREME
The Best Cities To Retire In Florida In 2021, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
Florida consistently ranks best among states for retirement because of its affordable cost of living, numerous options for indoor and outdoor activities and plenty of volunteer and part-time opportunities. And with no income tax, you truly do have it all. WalletHub ranked the best cities in the state to retire in by calculating a three key metrics: quality of life, health care and leisure activities.
Key Details
- Sarasota was ranked the best city to retire in, ranking within the top five for all three key metrics (and coming in first for activities).
- Fort Myers and Boca Raton came in second and third, with solid health care facilities and activity options.
- On the other end of the spectrum, Riverview, St. Cloud and Brandon were ranked the three worst cities in the state for retirees.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
French Soccer Player Arrested In Connection To Alleged Attack On Teammate
French soccer player Aminata Diallo was arrested for allegedly setting up an attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui.