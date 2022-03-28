Trending
Cities With The Lowest Average Monthly Rent For Two-Bedroom Apartments In The US, Ranked

From the lowest rent to the most green space and more, here are the cities where renters get the best deals.

Living Cozy put together a renter's index using key factors like the average rent of a 2-bedroom apartment, cost of living rates, employment data and more to determine which cities had the best to offer prospective renters. Here's what they found.


US Cities Where Rent Is Lowest
CITY STATE AVG 2-BR MONTHLY RENT
Tulsa OK $895
El Paso TX $1,020
Tucson AZ $1,032
Memphis TN $1,042
Oklahoma City OK $1,044
Albuquerque NM $1,053
Omaha NE $1,166
Louisville KY $1,197
Fresno CA $1,217
Raleigh NC $1,298

Other findings:
  • Overall Washington, DC, was determined the best city to rent in, where the average monthly rent for a 2-bedroom apartment is $3,658.
  • Atlanta led US cities with the most job postings, with 111.90 jobs per 1,000 people, followed by Tampa (91.35), Miami (81.36), Boston (59.80) and Washington (58.57).
  • New Orleans has the highest land percentage of green space with 23 percent, followed by Washington (21 percent), San Francisco (21 percent), San Diego (21 percent) and El Paso (19 percent).
  • Roughly 90 percent of residents in Portland, Denver, Albuquerque, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Boston live just ten minutes away from a park.

Read more at Living Cozy

H/T: CNBC

[Image courtesy Sangga Rima Roman Selia]

