The Best American Cities For Rental Apartments In 2023, Visualized
RentCafe.com looked at Yardi Matrix apartment data across 178 cities and analyzed which locations showed the most promising signs for renters in 2023. They grouped units into old (built before 2012) and new (built between 2012 and 2021) and judged their locations based on proximity to employment sources, nearby entertainment and leisure options, natural amenities likes parks and bodies of water, public transit systems and more to rank the potential best rental options for the new year.
Key Takeaways
Boca Raton, Florida, is expected to have the most exciting rental market in the US in 2023, as nearly all its new apartments will be in desirable locations and have an average size of more than 1,000 square feet. Renters in West Des Moines (IA) and Cary (NC) can expect similar prospects.
The number of apartments is expected to double in 2023 in cities including Frisco (TX), Oakland (CA), Ft. Lauderdale (FL), Jersey City (NJ), Katy (TX), Minneapolis (MN), Spring (TX) and McKinney (TX).
While areas like Redmond (WA) and Midland (TX) are in the top 10 cities for finding a new apartment in 2023, both cities have some of the smallest average apartment sizes in the US.
Via RentCafe.com.