SMALLER CITIES > BIG CITY

The Best And Worst Cities To Rent A Home In America This Year, Ranked

"Coastal elite" locations are slowly losing their popularity.

WalletHub analyzed 182 American cities — including the 150 most populated — and crunched numbers across 22 metrics to see how affordable and worth living in each city is.

They looked at rental costs, vacancies and sublets to determine the scope of each market and added external factors life transportation, recreation, schooling and health related parameters to paint a better picture. Here's what they found.





Key Takeaways:

  • Rental markets are quite affordable in Bismarck (ND), Casper (WY) and Sioux Falls (SD), but other quality of life factors made these cities far less attractive than options like Portland (ME), San Diego (CA) and Scottsdale (AZ), which are among the costlier cities to rent in.

  • Not too expensive cities where the quality of life metrics were ranked high include Columbia (MD) and Austin (TX).





Via WalletHub.

