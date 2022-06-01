The Best American Cities For Renters In 2022, Ranked

Rent Cafe crunched numbers in 115 cities where the apartment stock was at least 10,000 units and analyzed them across three major categories: cost of living and housing, local economy and quality of life.

They looked at things like apartment sizes and costs, unemployment rates, median incomes and job growth, schools and commutes. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Round Rock (TX), Raleigh (NC) and Conroe (TX) were determined to be the three best cities to rent in America.

Renters are more likely to get bigger apartments in Seattle (WA), Newark (NJ) and Queens (NY) across cities in the US.

Savannah (GA) had the best cost of living options, whereas Brooklyn (NY) had the worst.

Read more at Rent Cafe.