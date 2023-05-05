The Most And Least Space You're Getting For A $1.5K Monthly Rent In America, Ranked

The past three years have seen rents in the US rise and fall drastically. A study published in March shows that prices peaked sometime around August 2022, and that the year-over-year growth since November 2022 has slowed down.

This year, New York's Rent Guidelines Board has advanced with its proposed hike vote for rent-stabilized apartments in the city, while corporate landlords across the country continue to profit and others use software to drive prices unreasonably high. Tenant protection laws could still get stronger around the US, like LA's recent implementation of a "just cause" eviction rule and other safety measures.

RentCafe analyzed the current rental market to see how much space a $1,500 monthly budget would get a renter in the country's largest cities. Big cities were considered those with a population of over 225,000 (based on Census 2021 estimates). Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Among bigger cities, renters get the most space for $1,500 per month in Wichita, KS, where that would get you around 1,463 sq-feet, which could be a very-very big two-bedroom, or a nice three-bed home.

Among smaller cities, the largest home one could rent for $1,500, would be available in Columbus, GA, where it'd get you nearly 1,545 sq-feet.

In cities like New York, NY, Boston, MA, San Francisco, CA and Jersey City, NJ, a monthly budget of $1,500 is likely to get you a living space that's smaller than 400 sq-feet.

Via RentCafe.

[Photo by R ARCHITECTURE on Unsplash]