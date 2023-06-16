ouch
Americans In These Ten Cities Are Paying Way Too Much For Their Houses
The Lede
A new study by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has revealed the most overpriced housing markets in the country. According to the research, homes in some US cities are being listed at prices more than 40 percent above their historical value.
Key Details
- Of the ten cities where Americans are overpaying for their houses, half are located in Florida.
- The ten most overpriced cities are: Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; North Port, Florida; Cape Coral, Florida; Memphis, Tennessee; Lakeland, Florida; Charlotte, North Carolina; Palm Bay, Florida; and Winston, North Carolina.
- "Florida is so overvalued almost certainly because of the increased demand to live here, combined with a shortage of available housing units," said one FAU economist.