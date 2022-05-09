American Cities With Most Apartment Space Per Person In 2022, Visualized

Rent Cafe reports that American apartments are decreasing in size, and the average apartment size per person is an estimated 540 square feet.

Veronica Grecu and Rent Cafe crunched numbers on 254 US cities, using Yardi Matrix data, to find out where renters get the most personal space for the best rates. Here's what they found.

Key takeaways:

Independence (MO), was determined to have the best rental deals for personal space, with an average private of 731 square feet and 2.24 rooms per renter, followed by Olathe (KS) which had 716 sq-feet of private space per renter and Dayton (OH), which had 707 sq-feet.

Pearland (TX) had the highest average apartment size — 991 square feet — among the top ten cities.

Renters in certain California cities — like Fontana, Salinas, Fremont, Santa Ana, Chula Vista, El Cajon, Downey, Hawyard, Victorville and West Covina — have some of the least personal space to offer renters.

Read more at Rent Cafe.

[Photo by Spacejoy at Unsplash]