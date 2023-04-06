TOP OF THE ROCK
America's Priciest Neighborhoods, Mapped
CashNet USA sifted through Zillow listings, identified the most expensive clusters in the country and calculated the average cost of housing in each neighborhood. Their evaluation excluded areas that had fewer than 10 homes and considered small towns or villages as neighborhoods to adjust the terminology. They also looked at homes across different types, including houses, townhomes, condos/co-ops and apartments. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
The most expensive neighborhood in the US is Manalapan, a town in Palm Beach County, Florida, where a home costs $39.7 million on average.
Joining Manalapan are the areas of Snowmass (Colorado), Beverly Hills Gateway (Beverly Hills, CA) and Southampton Village (Southampton, NY) were the average house costs more than eight figures, or north of $10 million.
There are areas in cities like Louisville (Mississippi), Cumming (Iowa), Fargo (North Dakota), Ashland (Nebraska), Lead (South Dakota) and Kodiak (Alaska) where the average house price in the most expensive localities is still under $1 million.
Via CashNet USA.