Want A House That Looks Like It Was Built On 'The Sims'? It'll Cost You About $4 Million

I've been trying to work out what kind of person could possibly have lived here. A cult leader? A doomsday prepper with hoardes of children? A small-time circus owner with a penchant for the gothic?

This is Amador Castle, a seven-bed, six-bath property in Jackson, California. Listed on Zillow for $3,995,000, it's potentially the most confusing home I've ever seen.

There's a fairground in the backyard, more tables and chairs throughout the house than any family could ever need, and a series of baffling interior design choices. Let's step inside.

The living and dining spaces are the most normal-looking rooms in the house, so take a quick look and then let's move on to the good (read: weird) stuff.

This is more like it: a literal banquet hall inside the house, complete with a bar. For when you fancy inviting a few friends round, or want your home to double up as a wedding venue.

For reasons the Zillow listing does not explain, the hall also features life-sized sculptures of much-loved characters like Elvis and this pirate.

The kitchen might be decorated with just a couple too many chicken ornaments for your taste, but it does provide enough space for at least five crock pots.

The property also boasts an elevator, garage space for seven vehicles, and almost 30 acres of land. The possibilities for this place are pretty much endless.

This brings us to the end of our visit to Amador Castle. In summary, there is no coherent theme happening here; the exterior of the property is entirely at odds with the inside, and the fairground attractions appear to have been plonked there almost at random. This is the kind of house I built on "The Sims" when I was 12, and I need it.

Via @zillowgonewild. All photos from Zillow.