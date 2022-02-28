HOT PROPERTY
The 25 Most Expensive American Cities To Rent A One-Bedroom Apartment In, Ranked
The Lede
Rising rental prices can be attributed to a hot housing market that has a high demand without enough supply, possibly due to new construction slowing down. Jeff Andrews, author of the Zumper study, says that areas with high inflation also saw high increases in rent prices. "Whether rent can continue to rise at this pace throughout 2022 is anyone’s guess, but the economic fundamentals that have been driving rent higher are not going away any time soon," Andrews wrote in the study.
Key Details
- NYC apartments have the highest median price for a one-bedroom apartment in the US ($3,100), followed by San Francisco ($2,930), Boston ($2,700), San Jose ($2,470) and Miami ($2,420).
- Among the top 25 most expensive rental markets, the highest annual change in median rental price was in Miami (34 percent), followed by Boston (32 percent), Scottsdale and Tampa (28 percent) and New York City (26 percent).
