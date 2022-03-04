STATE OF THE NATION
Property Taxes In 2022 For Each State, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait
The American Census Bureau estimates that on average, a household spends $2,471 on property tax each year. Those that have cars add another $455 to that bill. According to the National Tax Lien Association, an estimated $14B worth of property taxes remain unpaid each year.
Hawaii has the lowest effective real-estate tax rate in the country (0.28 percent), followed by Alabama (0.41 percent), Colorado (0.51 percent), Louisiana (0.55 percent), District of Columbia (0.56 percent), South Carolina (0.57 percent), Delaware (0.57 percent), West Virginia (0.58 percent), Nevada (0.60 percent) and Wyoming (0.61 percent).
Mississippi has the lowest median home value among states at $119,000 and is ranked 18th-lowest in property taxes with a 0.81 percent effective real-estate tax rate, whereas Hawaii has the highest median home value in America at $615,300 and is ranked the lowest in property taxes with an effective real-estate tax rate of 0.28 percent.
New Jersey leads the country with the highest effective real-estate tax rate (2.49 percent), followed by Illinois (2.27 percent), New Hampshire (2.18 percent), Connecticut (2.14 percent), Vermont (1.90 percent), Wisconsin (1.85 percent), Texas (1.80 percent), Nebraska (1.73 percent), New York (1.72 percent) and Rhode Island (1.63 percent).
Real-Estate Tax Ranking
Changes To Real-Estate Tax Rates Over Time
Vehicle Property Tax Ranking
Read more at WalletHub