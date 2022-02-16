ZERO SUM GAME
Why You Might End Up Spending Over A Million Dollars To Buy A Home In The US
Submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com
The Lede
New Zillow data shows that there are now 481 America cities where the average home value is north of $1 million, up from just 234 in 2016.
Key Details
- Last year, the average home cost increased in value by 19.6 percent.
- New cities that made the million-dollar list include Garrison, Gallatin Gateway and West Glacier in Montana, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hayden Lake in Idaho and Brentwood, Tennessee.
- Indian Creek Village in Florida is the country's priciest municipality: its estimated average home value hovers around $28 million. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are residents. Atherton in San Francisco comes second, with an average home value around $7.7M.
