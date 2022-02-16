Trending
Submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com

Why You Might End Up Spending Over A Million Dollars To Buy A Home In The US
The number of American cities where the average home costs over $1 million has grown more than 100 percent in the past five years.

New Zillow data shows that there are now 481 America cities where the average home value is north of $1 million, up from just 234 in 2016.

  • Last year, the average home cost increased in value by 19.6 percent.
  • New cities that made the million-dollar list include Garrison, Gallatin Gateway and West Glacier in Montana, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hayden Lake in Idaho and Brentwood, Tennessee.
  • Indian Creek Village in Florida is the country's priciest municipality: its estimated average home value hovers around $28 million. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are residents. Atherton in San Francisco comes second, with an average home value around $7.7M.

