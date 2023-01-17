Popular
VIP (VERY IMPORTANT PET)

Ashley Webster
Ashley Webster via qz.com
Your dog or cat could be PetSmart's new chief toy testers
The two jobs pay $10,000 each and require a "willingness to sample new culinary treats."
The Lede

PetSmart, the retail giant for four-legged friends, is seeking one cat and one dog to fill two newly-created roles of Chief Toy Tester.

Key Details

  • The Chief Toy Testers will be responsible for ensuring pets nationwide are in the know about the best products PetSmart has to offer.
  • The one year contract pays $10,000 each.
  • If successful, the company will provide your pet with toys and treats to review, as well as quarterly salon treatments.

Comments

