VIP (VERY IMPORTANT PET)
Your dog or cat could be PetSmart's new chief toy testers
The Lede
PetSmart, the retail giant for four-legged friends, is seeking one cat and one dog to fill two newly-created roles of Chief Toy Tester.
Key Details
- The Chief Toy Testers will be responsible for ensuring pets nationwide are in the know about the best products PetSmart has to offer.
- The one year contract pays $10,000 each.
- If successful, the company will provide your pet with toys and treats to review, as well as quarterly salon treatments.