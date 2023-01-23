Popular
Ashley Webster
Ashley Webster
Two thirds of UK workers could be working in extreme heat by the end of the decade
Global regulations on working temperatures will increasingly be tested in coming years.
A recent report suggested that, by the end of this decade, two-thirds of UK workers could be working in extreme heatwaves, defined as those where temperatures exceed 35°C (95°F).

  • The UK faces some particular challenges when it comes to hot weather: air conditioning is rare.
  • Spain is among the best-regulated, with legislation stating that above 27°C (80.6°F) is too hot for office work.
  • In the US, businesses can be fined for failing to provide appropriate working conditions.

