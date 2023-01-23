warm up
Two thirds of UK workers could be working in extreme heat by the end of the decade
The Lede
A recent report suggested that, by the end of this decade, two-thirds of UK workers could be working in extreme heatwaves, defined as those where temperatures exceed 35°C (95°F).
Key Details
- The UK faces some particular challenges when it comes to hot weather: air conditioning is rare.
- Spain is among the best-regulated, with legislation stating that above 27°C (80.6°F) is too hot for office work.
- In the US, businesses can be fined for failing to provide appropriate working conditions.