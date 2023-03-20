Popular
maybe the real pandemic was the friends we made along the way

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via qz.com
The pandemic made us nicer—and the change might be lasting
The World Happiness Report 2023 discovered a spike in "benevolence" during covid-19 that hasn't yet faded.
The Lede

Despite the obvious misery that the virus inflicted—killing people on a large scale, increasing loneliness and stress, and dividing families—it also appears that people treated one another better during the crisis than before it, according to this year’s World Happiness Report.

Key Details

  • The report, a sweeping annual survey, seeks to assess how happy people across the world are—and why.
  • The report is written by a group of experts from several universities, using life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll, which surveys a representative sample of adults from every country.
  • It seems the pandemic made us nicer—and we’re still being nicer to each other, even as its effects fade into memory.

Comments

  1. Joi Cardinal 20 minutes ago

    malarky. i wfh as a medical transcriptionist long long before the plague zoonosed from something in a wet market to our species. Never been a people person so real change in my life/.

