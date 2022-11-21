SOCCER PUNCH
Qatar’s $200 billion splurge will be hard to justify when the World Cup ends
The Lede
Qatar spent more than any other World Cup host country ever—not by a little, but by hundreds of billions of dollars.
Key Details
- Qatar's spending is aligned with the broader Qatar National Vision 2030 plan.
- The one big investment that’s raising eyebrows is the $6.5 billion spent on the stadiums.
- Qatar’s claim that it will be hosting the world’s first “carbon neutral” World Cup is a misleading one.