an uphill climb

Ashley Webster via qz.com
One of the new seven wonders of the world is currently inaccessible
Peru has shut Machu Picchu and the Inca trail leading up to it as violent protests engulf the country
The Lede

Machu Picchu and its Inca trail hike have closed down as Peruvian authorities attempt to clamp down on anti-government protests.

Key Details

  • This wasn’t the first time visitors have been stranded at the UNESCO World Heritage Site due to unrest.
  • Last month, thousands had to be airlifted after being stuck there for several days.
  • Peru has been rocked by protests since former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and imprisoned in December.

