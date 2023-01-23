an uphill climb
One of the new seven wonders of the world is currently inaccessible
The Lede
Machu Picchu and its Inca trail hike have closed down as Peruvian authorities attempt to clamp down on anti-government protests.
Key Details
- This wasn’t the first time visitors have been stranded at the UNESCO World Heritage Site due to unrest.
- Last month, thousands had to be airlifted after being stuck there for several days.
- Peru has been rocked by protests since former president Pedro Castillo was impeached and imprisoned in December.