Ashley Webster
More countries are paying people to move out of their overgrown cities
Remote work might incentivize moves, but will digital nomads really help revive the countryside?
Regions of Switzerland, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Ireland, as well as a number of US states, have all developed incentives to lure potential residents away from the big cities.

  • Tokyo is upping a payment it makes to families who leave.
  • Schemes are designed to entice young people and their laptops to new homes, even if they turn out to be temporary.
  • Oklahoma, Minnesota, Vermont, and Kansas all have grants to move that specify remote work as one of the criteria.

