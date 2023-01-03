FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD
More countries are paying people to move out of their overgrown cities
The Lede
Regions of Switzerland, Australia, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Ireland, as well as a number of US states, have all developed incentives to lure potential residents away from the big cities.
Key Details
- Tokyo is upping a payment it makes to families who leave.
- Schemes are designed to entice young people and their laptops to new homes, even if they turn out to be temporary.
- Oklahoma, Minnesota, Vermont, and Kansas all have grants to move that specify remote work as one of the criteria.