blank canvas
How white squares became the symbol of China's protest movement
The Lede
As unprecedented demonstrations against China’s covid restrictions sweep across the country, protestors are holding aloft sheets of blank A4 paper, and WeChat feeds are filled with white squares.
Key Details
- The white square has become a symbol of what citizens have been forced to leave unsaid by their increasingly authoritarian government.
- The "White Paper Revolution," as it has been dubbed, was sparked by an apartment fire in Urumqi which killed 10 people on Nov. 24.
- During Hong Kong's protests in 2020, blank sheets were used after China passed its sweeping national security law that banned popular protest slogans.