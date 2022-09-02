NFT BLINDNESS
Half of Americans still haven't heard of NFTs
The Lede
According to a new survey from the Pew Research Center, only about half of US adults have even heard of NFTs. A measly 2% have dared to buy one.
Key Details
- NFTs are digital assets that rely on blockchain and crypto technology to turn digitally-native media into something that can be sold, often to the highest bidder.
- Men are more likely than women to have heard of NFTs, and young people more than older people.
- Venture capital firms have poured $9.3 billion into crypto-related startups in the first half of 2022 alone.