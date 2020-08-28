41
+ digg
ON THE MOVE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Some cities and regions in the heartland want to bring energy and vitality to their towns by attracting dynamic workers. The programs are getting a lot of attention during the pandemic.

The Lede

Places like Northwest Arkansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma, are offering attractive financial incentives to encourage workers to relocate, but are these initiatives money well spent?

Key Details

  • The growth of remote work this year has translated to an increased interest in relocation programs in the heartland of the country.In addition to cash incentives, the relatively cheap costs of living are the main draw for people looking to live and work in less expensive places.Urbanists Richard Florida believes campaigns like this are better at revitalizing local economies than spending millions of dollars on tax incentives for big companies.

Other articles and videos you might like

68
+ digg
The GTD Master Takes on TEDx

Submitted by Erin Blaskie
In this TED-Ed talk, David Allen, creator of the Getting Things Done (GTD) productivity method, explains how you can use GTD to be productive and more engaged with your work—and play. The end result isn't just that you're more organized, but that you don't stress out over those things as much, too.
115
+ digg
Get More Done & Hit Your Goals

Submitted by Erin Blaskie
Understanding how to prioritize your work can seem pretty daunting when everything seems equally important. In order to manage your workload and ensure you are hitting your deadlines, it is important to find a prioritization method that works for you.