SUNSET SESSIONS

Submitted by Adwait via nytimes.com

A new study shows that evening workouts help mitigate the negative effects of fatty diets and keep other potential health risks in check.

The Lede

Scientists studying the effects of different workout timings among a group of 24 overweight Australian men on a similar diet found that evening workouts corresponded to lower cholesterol levels and improved blood-sugar control.

Key Details

  • Scientists can't pinpoint exactly why evening workouts confer such benefits, but they believe it's connected to our molecular clocks and gene expression, which late-day workouts seem to have a greater effect on.
  • This doesn't mean that morning workouts are bad: the subjects who worked out in the morning also got aerobically fitter.
  • Unlike this particular study, most previous investigations into exercise timing have failed to control participants' dietary intake.