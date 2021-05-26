SUNSET SESSIONS
Why Evening Exercise Could Be Better For You
Submitted by Adwait via nytimes.com
The LedeScientists studying the effects of different workout timings among a group of 24 overweight Australian men on a similar diet found that evening workouts corresponded to lower cholesterol levels and improved blood-sugar control.
Key Details
- Scientists can't pinpoint exactly why evening workouts confer such benefits, but they believe it's connected to our molecular clocks and gene expression, which late-day workouts seem to have a greater effect on.
- This doesn't mean that morning workouts are bad: the subjects who worked out in the morning also got aerobically fitter.
- Unlike this particular study, most previous investigations into exercise timing have failed to control participants' dietary intake.