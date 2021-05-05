Picks Video Long Reads Tech
During the burnout-inducing pandemic, a focus on work — and the lack of a life outside of work — has led many people to feel even more burned out. It's up to employers to help their employees find a way out.

The Lede

Dr. Marra Ackerman, a psychiatrist at NYU Langone, says the burnout problem is reaching a fever pitch in the US, in part because of Americans' obsession with productivity. For others, though, burnout is a result of being cut off from their regular social lives.

Key Details

  • Burnout can have serious consequences like anxiety, depression and substance abuse.
  • The past 14 months in particular have made it worse. Marching on through a pandemic and constantly keeping up with the health of loved ones put extra pressure on us all.
  • Though things like taking time off and practicing mindfulness can help, Ackerman says that employers should be more flexible when it comes to deadlines, and should make healthcare and other resources more accessible to their employees.