Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

EAST OR WEST?

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

Top Cities Where Recent College Graduates Want To Live In, Ranked
This year's hottest city is on the West coast, according to Axios and The Generation Lab's latest New Cities Index.

The Lede

Axios and The Generation Lab's recent New Cities Index survey showed that Seattle was the place to be for people between the ages of 18 and 24. Seattle was an overall leader and a preference for men, whereas recently graduated women preferred New York City first and Boston second. Republican students picked Austin as their top destination, whereas Dems preferred NYC. The most desirable cites, from first to last, for recent college are below.

Key Details

  • Seattle
  • New York
  • Los Angeles
  • Denver
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Washington
  • Phoenix
  • Colorado Springs (CO)
  • Austin (TX)
  • Portland (OR)
  • San Francisco
  • Minneapolis
  • Dallas
  • Atlanta

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: