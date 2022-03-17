EAST OR WEST?
Top Cities Where Recent College Graduates Want To Live In, Ranked
The Lede
Axios and The Generation Lab's recent New Cities Index survey showed that Seattle was the place to be for people between the ages of 18 and 24. Seattle was an overall leader and a preference for men, whereas recently graduated women preferred New York City first and Boston second. Republican students picked Austin as their top destination, whereas Dems preferred NYC. The most desirable cites, from first to last, for recent college are below.
Key Details
- Seattle
- New York
- Los Angeles
- Denver
- Boston
- Chicago
- Washington
- Phoenix
- Colorado Springs (CO)
- Austin (TX)
- Portland (OR)
- San Francisco
- Minneapolis
- Dallas
- Atlanta
