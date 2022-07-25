SEEYA
When To Leave Your Job
The Lede
Unless you're in a role that keeps evolving and growing with you, offers fresh challenges and compensates you in a way you're consistently happy with, you're likely to outgrow your job or workplace at some point. If nothing else, changing jobs means you can expand your earning potential. So while there's no rule about when to leave a job, there are some indicators that it could be time to start thinking about it.
Key Details
- If you feel unchallenged by a rote and static job, disenchantment with your company's values or management, or a sense of dread that sets in every Sunday evening, you should consider a change.
- As you look for a new job, schedule informational interviews with people in the field or workplace you're interested in.
- Don't let the idea that it's "too late" stop you from making a career change.
- If you stay at your job, try to find fresh challenges and keep abreast of your industry outside your own company.