EXPERT ADVICE
What To Say During A New Job Interview When Your Last Gig Lasted For Less Than Six Months
The Lede
Eighty percent of millennial and gen z workers say they are comfortable leaving a job in less than six months, according to a survey conducted by The Muse. If you left a previous job in less than a year, here's what experts told CNBC you should focus on during a new interview.
Key Details
- Be honest about why you left the job and give them a clear explanation.
- Highlight the impact you had in the job with specific evidence.
- Reveal the learning experience you gained from the short amount of time you were in the role and how it will help you in the longterm.
- Don't hide any discomforts from prospective employers, especially about things like work culture.
- Keep your primary focus on the future and don't dwell too much on your past experiences.
- If a gig was indeed too short, you can omit it.
