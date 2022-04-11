FOLLOW THE MONEY
The Best And Worst Entry-Level Jobs In The US, Ranked
995 reads | submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
WalletHub's John S Kiernan reports that this year employers are planning to increase hiring by 26 percent from this year's graduating class. WalletHub crunched numbers on job salaries, openings, unemployment rates, growth projections, job hazards and more to analyze which fields provided the best and worst entry-level gigs for workers in the US. They looked at 108 entry-level positions. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- Eight out of the top 10 best entry-level jobs belong to an engineering field.
- Legal jobs, like patent attorney, tax attorney and employment law attorney were determined to have the best growth potential.
- Certified occupational therapist assistants and info-sec analysts are poised to have the fastest projected growth by 2030.
- Boilermakers, floor assemblers, electricians, electronic techs, building inspectors and carpenters were judged to have the most dangerous jobs.
