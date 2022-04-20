SMALL TOWN HUBS
What Are The Best And Worst Small Cities To Start A Business In America In 2022?
Adam McCann from WalletHub reports that the team looked at 1,300 small cities in the US and analyzed 18 key metrics, ranging from business environments (work week lengths, commuter times, startups per capita and more), resource access (like financing opportunities, access to investors and human resources, higher-ed options and more) and business costs (office space rents, labor costs, corporate taxes and cost of living) to determine which small American cities provided the most conducive environment to start a business. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways:
- Washington, Utah, was judged to be the best environment to start a small business, because of its its encouraging environment and available resources.
- Herriman, Utah, was ranked highest in access to resources, despite being ranked outside the top 100 overall.
- Cities in North Carolina like Goldsboro, New Bern, Sanford and Asheboro were included in the top 10 for lowest business costs.
- Cities in California like Delano, Reedlu, Calexico and Soledad had the highest availability of human resources.
- Kentwood, MI, and Barberton, OH, have attractive rent options for office space, whereas suburbs in the California Bay Area and Los Angeles were the priciest.
Read more at WalletHub.
Photo by Brooke Cagle.
