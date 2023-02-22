The US States That Are Most Stressful To Work In, Mapped

Most of us will experience the odd stressful day at work, but according to a 2022 Gallup report, 44 percent of employees around the world experience an unhealthy amount of stress every day.

To find out where in America workers are most stressed, innerbody used data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Right to Work Legal Defense and Education Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control to compare the US states on a number of categories: average number of hours worked per week, statewide unemployment rates, and at-will or right-to-work employment laws.

Key Findings:

Of the ten most stressful states to work in, eight are located in the South.

The study showed that Minnesota was home to the least stressed employees.

People in Nevada experience the most stress about work overall.

Top Ten Most Stressful States

Nevada Mississippi West Virginia Louisiana North Carolina Oklahoma Arkansas Alabama Tennessee Indiana

