How To Know When You're In A Toxic Work Environment
The Lede
No one wants to work in a toxic environment. A 2020 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that it can "lead to unnecessary stress, burnout, depression, and anxiety" for workers — and the consequences of poor work life can follow you home, causing problems there, too. The signs that you're trapped in a toxic workplace aren't always obvious — here are some indicators to look out for.
Key Details
- Experts tell CNN that a toxic workplace is one that makes you feel uncomfortable or unsupported, or that makes you feel "stuck" and unable to progress or move forward.
- Therapist Alisha Powell says a tell-tale sign of workplace toxicity is employees being micro-managed by their supervisors. This can make an employee feel as though they aren't trusted to do their job.
- Another sign of an unhealthy working environment is the expectation that employees will be constantly available, even outside of work hours.