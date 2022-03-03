EXPERT ADVICE
Five Interview Tips From Someone Who Was Hired by Jeff Bezos 'On The Spot'
The Lede
Hiatt was hired on the spot by Bezos after he interviewed her for a job at Amazon. She worked as an executive business partner to Bezos and has since also worked at Google. Here's what she says you should do to impress hiring managers during the job interview process.
Key Details
- Make sure your hobbies and interests are backed up with "unforgettable" stories that give them meaning and context.
- Be honest about things you're not that knowledgeable about, and show eagerness to learn and fill those gaps. Be honest too about unsuccessful past ideas that didn't work as planned.
- Remember to talk about and project yourself as a team player by using "we" and "my team" in conversation.
- Plan ahead and share a vision you have for the job beyond what the company has described in the listing.