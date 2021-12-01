The Best Cities Around The World For Expats, Ranked

SPREAD YOUR WINGS
Online expat community InterNations conducted a survey in which respondents rated their cities in four main categories: quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and work culture. Diving into specifics, expat workers were asked to rate how hard or easy it was to assimilate and find work in a new city, as well as what the city had to offer that made their lives easier.
Key Details
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ranked first. Eighty-five percent of respondents said they were generally happy with life there, and a large number of respondents also said the cost of living and quality of medical care are good.
- Malaga, Spain, was ranked second. It scored one point higher in the general happiness category (86%); less than half the expats surveyed said they were unhappy with their job.
- Others in the top 10: Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Prague, Mexico City, Basel, Madrid.
