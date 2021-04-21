DE-TANGLED (2021)
How To Organize Your Cords And Cables
Submitted by Adwait via lifehacker.com
The LedeEven in an age when seemingly everything is wireless, it's impossible to completely avoid the mess of cords and cables. Use these three tools to help declutter your work station.
Key Details
- Velcro strips or ties that coil are good for thin wires — even a bread bag tie can be a good solution. Color coding different bunches of wires makes storage easier.
- Add adhesive hooks behind your work station for cables that hang off the edge. You can also put chargers there, or use a binder clip to secure cables on a computer.
- The best way to mange a thick cable network is to spiral-tube them together.