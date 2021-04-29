Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via inc.com

The ideal number of hours to focus on a task is four.

The Lede

According to journalist Oliver Burkeman, who recently wrote a book on time management, "You almost certainly can't consistently do the kind of work that demands serious mental focus for more than about three or four hours a day."

Key Details

  • Burkeman supports his thesis by citing many famous figures, including Charles Darwin and Ingmar Bergman, who generally put in around four hours of work a day.
  • Instead of trying to overstretch your work to eight hours, it makes more sense to carve out just three to four hours in order to harness your sharpest mental focus.
  • Focusing on those four core hours is not a sign of laziness. On the contrary, it's an acknowledgement that your brain needs rest and recuperation to perform best.