TAKE NOTES
This Company Switched To A 4-Day Workweek — and 91% Of Its Workers Say They're Happier
Submitted by Annie Johnson via cnbc.com
The Lede
Social media company Buffer started giving its employees three-day weekends to help combat burnout during the pandemic. What started as a month-long experiment has now become a permanent policy. An employee survey found that 91% of workers were happier and more productive with a four-day workweek. Here are the obstacles they faced to get to make it work for everyone:
Key Details
- They changed how they worked. In order to complete all their work in four days, the company cut back on meetings, utilized asynchronous communication tools, and adjusted project deadline expectations.
- They standardized taking Fridays off. This also meant hiring additional help for positions like customer service, which required 24/7 attention.
- They became more intentional with employee engagement. Cutting down on meetings also cut down on informal interaction, so they now sponsor virtual social events.
Additional submission from Annie Johnson:
Trump’s New Social Media App Launches On iOS
With a Twitter-esque design.