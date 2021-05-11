Picks Video Long Reads Tech
BYE, BYE, BYE

Submitted by Molly Bradley via bloomberg.com

If you've been thinking about quitting your job as pandemic restrictions lift and people go back to offices, you're in good company — but there are a few things you should consider first.

The Lede

The uncertainty of the pandemic has made a lot of people stay in employment situations longer than they ever intended to, so the work force is bound to see a lot of resignations and a lot of new job-seekers as the pandemic is curbed. But before you quit, think through your reasons and don't make a knee-jerk decision. "Humans tend to be really bad at predicting how they'll actually feel," says Anthony Klotz, a professor of management at Texas A&M.

Key Details

  • If it's a different kind of schedule you're looking for, or more WFH days, first see if your company is willing to work with you.
  • If you've been remote for the pandemic but are going back to an office soon, consider going back to in-person work for a week or two before making a decision.
  • If you quit, resign over Zoom or in person, not by email or text. Try to end things on as positive a note as possible: it's good form, but it will also help if you later decide you want that job back.