BYE, BYE, BYE
Thinking Of Quitting Your Job Post-Pandemic? Here's What You Should Know
Submitted by Molly Bradley via bloomberg.com
The LedeThe uncertainty of the pandemic has made a lot of people stay in employment situations longer than they ever intended to, so the work force is bound to see a lot of resignations and a lot of new job-seekers as the pandemic is curbed. But before you quit, think through your reasons and don't make a knee-jerk decision. "Humans tend to be really bad at predicting how they'll actually feel," says Anthony Klotz, a professor of management at Texas A&M.
Key Details
- If it's a different kind of schedule you're looking for, or more WFH days, first see if your company is willing to work with you.
- If you've been remote for the pandemic but are going back to an office soon, consider going back to in-person work for a week or two before making a decision.
- If you quit, resign over Zoom or in person, not by email or text. Try to end things on as positive a note as possible: it's good form, but it will also help if you later decide you want that job back.