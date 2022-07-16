Long hours, low pay, and no recognition
The Underpaid And Unrecognized Editors Behind Twitch's Biggest Streamers Want And Deserve More
The Lede
PC Gamer published a harrowing and heartbreaking story about what it's like to be an editor for the top Twitch streamers in the world. The report, with tons of testimonials, paints a bleak picture about the constant need to upload, work, and all the while get paid peanuts for your labor. Every person who uses Twitch as a main source of income has to post on YouTube and TikTok to keep up, and the grind can lead to disaster for many.
Key Details
- Twitch requires streamers to hit 75 concurrent viewers and to stream at least 25 hours a month before they're eligible to become a partner.
- In the US, union video editors can earn around $50,000 to $120,000 a year working in film, depending on the size of the project. For YouTube editors, this is not the case.
- "I’ve made some [videos] in four hours, others can take days. A lot of the time really comes from the tedium of cutting a VOD down to EXACTLY what you need/want for the video," editor Pinoy said.