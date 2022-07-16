Popular
Long hours, low pay, and no recognition

Jared Russo
The Underpaid And Unrecognized Editors Behind Twitch's Biggest Streamers Want And Deserve More
"Being an editor for Twitch streamers is often exploitative."

PC Gamer published a harrowing and heartbreaking story about what it's like to be an editor for the top Twitch streamers in the world. The report, with tons of testimonials, paints a bleak picture about the constant need to upload, work, and all the while get paid peanuts for your labor. Every person who uses Twitch as a main source of income has to post on YouTube and TikTok to keep up, and the grind can lead to disaster for many.

  • Twitch requires streamers to hit 75 concurrent viewers and to stream at least 25 hours a month before they're eligible to become a partner.
  • In the US, union video editors can earn around $50,000 to $120,000 a year working in film, depending on the size of the project. For YouTube editors, this is not the case.
  • "I’ve made some [videos] in four hours, others can take days. A lot of the time really comes from the tedium of cutting a VOD down to EXACTLY what you need/want for the video," editor Pinoy said.

