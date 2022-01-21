FOUCS IN
Here Are The Three Most Important Skills That Recruiters Are On The Lookout For In 2022
The Lede
In a survey of 3,000 business leaders, more than half said that finding the right skill set in a candidate has been difficult. Candidates with transferable skills are in high demand, because they can be further be trained in other technical aspects. Monster.com career expert Vicki Salemi and LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill gave a succinct overview of what recruiters are looking for in their ideal candidates.
Key Details
- Dependability: Show that you're self-sufficient, not a quitter, target-hitter and can be a leader when required.
- Communication: Make sure this comes through well in your cover letter or during the interview. Be inquisitive about details, ask and provide feedback during presentations and give examples of how you handled real-time situations.
- Problem-solving: Give examples of how your decisions, based on creative and critical thinking skills, helped resolve an issue.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Twitter's Random Restaurant Bot Reminds Me The World Exists
I'm living vicariously through @_restaurant_bot’s photos of restaurants I’ll never go to