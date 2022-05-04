SHARD TO HANDLE
The Five Best Ways To Clean Up Broken Glass
1.1k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via lifehacker.com
The Lede
When something glass breaks, the first thing to do is to clear the area of everyone that isn't the person cleaning up the glass — including children, pets and other people in the room. Make sure you also have on shoes that will protect your feet from the glass (so, definitely not slippers). Then use one of these methods to make sure you collect every last piece of sharp glass from the floor — brooms can miss pieces, and you don't want to end up with glass in your foot.
Key Details
- Cover the hose of your vacuum cleaner with a cloth (a sock or cloth napkin will work). This will suck up all the glass without ruining your vacuum cleaner. Handle the cloth carefully when you throw it out.
- A damp, folded paper towel will get every last shard. Wear gloves when you use this method.
- A slice of bread will also sponge up even the tiniest shards.
- Cut a potato in half and use it to pick up the glass.
- Something sticky will also work, like a lint roller or duct tape.
