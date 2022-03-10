TWO IN ONE
The Best Work-From-Home Cities In 2022, Ranked
The Lede
PC Mag came up with a list of the best places to WFH, based on home price data from Zillow, Internet speed data from Ookla and BroadbandNow, remote worker incentive information from MakeMyMove, median home sizes, proximity to coasts, mountains and airports and other variables.
Key Details
- Layton, Utah, was ranked the best WFH location in the US because of the affordable prices (like housing and broadband) and benefits that came along with its location.
- Barbourville (KY) had the least expensive housing market with prices around $94K, followed by Pittsburg, KS, ($97K), Bath, NY, ($131K), Van Burn, AR, ($136K) and Etna, PA ($149K).
- Options near costly cities worth considering, according to PC Mag, were: Milwaukie (OR), Keyport (NJ), Wrightwood (CA), Tacoma (WA) and Stony Point (NY).
