Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TWO IN ONE

Submitted by Adwait via pcmag.com

The Best Work-From-Home Cities In 2022, Ranked
A late-2021 Gallup poll showed that 25 percent of workers in the country are still working from home. Here are the best places to do that in America.

The Lede

PC Mag came up with a list of the best places to WFH, based on home price data from Zillow, Internet speed data from Ookla and BroadbandNow, remote worker incentive information from MakeMyMove, median home sizes, proximity to coasts, mountains and airports and other variables.

Key Details

  • Layton, Utah, was ranked the best WFH location in the US because of the affordable prices (like housing and broadband) and benefits that came along with its location.
  • Barbourville (KY) had the least expensive housing market with prices around $94K, followed by Pittsburg, KS, ($97K), Bath, NY, ($131K), Van Burn, AR, ($136K) and Etna, PA ($149K).
  • Options near costly cities worth considering, according to PC Mag, were: Milwaukie (OR), Keyport (NJ), Wrightwood (CA), Tacoma (WA) and Stony Point (NY).

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait: