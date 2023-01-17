The Best States To Start A Business In, Mapped

These days, more and more people are starting their own ventures — a record 5.4 million new business applications were filed in the US in 2021 — but according to this study, where you choose to set up shop can have an impact on your success.

To find out where in America is best for start-ups, WalletHub compared the 50 states on factors from office space affordability to five-year business survival rates, and visualized them in the map below.

Top Three States For Starting A Business:

First place goes to Utah, which ranked first overall for access to resources and seventh-best when it comes to business environment. The second-best place to start a business is Florida, scoring highest of all the states for business environment. Ranking third is Texas, where entrepreneurs will benefit from the third-best business environment and 12th-best access to resources.

Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Tim Mossholder]