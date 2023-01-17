Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WHERE TO SET UP SHOP

The Best States To Start A Business In, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
The Best States To Start A Business In, Mapped
According to this study, where you choose to launch a start-up can significantly impact its success.
· 689 reads

These days, more and more people are starting their own venturesa record 5.4 million new business applications were filed in the US in 2021 — but according to this study, where you choose to set up shop can have an impact on your success.

To find out where in America is best for start-ups, WalletHub compared the 50 states on factors from office space affordability to five-year business survival rates, and visualized them in the map below.


Source: WalletHub

Top Three States For Starting A Business:

  1. First place goes to Utah, which ranked first overall for access to resources and seventh-best when it comes to business environment.

  2. The second-best place to start a business is Florida, scoring highest of all the states for business environment.

  3. Ranking third is Texas, where entrepreneurs will benefit from the third-best business environment and 12th-best access to resources.



Via WalletHub.

[Image credit: Tim Mossholder]

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Productivity & Work Stories