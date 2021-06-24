WHEELS OF FORTUNE
The 10 Best Cities For Cyclists
Submitted by Adwait via nytimes.com
The Lede
Taking into account weather; safety; community support; and access to bike routes, share programs and shops, lawn service website LawnStarter ranked the top 10 American cities for cyclists out of 200 major cities. San Francisco ranked No. 1, and California also has five other cities with a relatively high number of bike lanes per square mile.
Key Details
- San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; and Fort Collins, Colorado, are the top three cities for cyclists.
- Eugene, Oregon; Minneapolis; Seattle; Washington DC; Salt Lake City; Boise, Idaho; and Boston filled out the rest of the top 10 list.
- Dallas and Memphis both have the fewest bike lanes per square mile, and Baton Rouge was ranked the worst city to cycle in.